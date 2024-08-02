Arijit Singh has been in the news after his voice was used by AI without his consent. The Bombay High Court issued an interim order and restrained eight platforms from using the singer’s voice, image, and other attributes without his consent. Amidst this, Singh has postponed his UK tour. He took to his social media and mentioned that he was pushing the dates due to a medical emergency.
Taking to his Instagram, Arijit Singh shared a note. The singer shared the new dates of his UK tour and added that the tickets purchased for the August tour will be valid. The tour, which was originally set to start from August 11, will start from September onwards. He mentioned that he is postponing the tour due to medical reasons, but he did not mention what exactly the reasons are. He wrote, “Dear fans, it pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. I know how eagerly you were awaiting these shows and I'm truly sorry for the disappointment. Your love and support are my strength. Let's turn this pause into the promise of an even more magical reunion.”
Take a look at the announcement here.
Singh added, “Thank you for your understanding, patience, and unwavering love. I can't wait to create unforgettable memories with you all. With heartfelt apologies and endless gratitude.” The post has fetched hundreds of likes. Fans took to the comment section to ask the singer about his health and pray for his speedy recovery. One fan said, “It's ok sometimes being waiting for someone creates more curiosity. Get well soon.” A second fan wrote, “Get well soon Arijit da. Show hote thakbe.” A third fan mentioned, “Get well soon sir… wishing a speedy recovery.”
The UK tour will make Singh the first South Asian artist to perform at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena. He will be performing in London, Birmingham, Rotterdam, and Manchester.