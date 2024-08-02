Taking to his Instagram, Arijit Singh shared a note. The singer shared the new dates of his UK tour and added that the tickets purchased for the August tour will be valid. The tour, which was originally set to start from August 11, will start from September onwards. He mentioned that he is postponing the tour due to medical reasons, but he did not mention what exactly the reasons are. He wrote, “Dear fans, it pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. I know how eagerly you were awaiting these shows and I'm truly sorry for the disappointment. Your love and support are my strength. Let's turn this pause into the promise of an even more magical reunion.”