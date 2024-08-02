Art & Entertainment

Arijit Singh Postpones UK Tour To September Due To 'Unforeseen Medical Circumstances', Fans Pray For His Recovery

Arijit Singh has postponed his UK tour dates from August to September. The singer mentioned that he is pushing the dates due to 'unforeseen medical circumstances.'

Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Arijit Singh has been in the news after his voice was used by AI without his consent. The Bombay High Court issued an interim order and restrained eight platforms from using the singer’s voice, image, and other attributes without his consent. Amidst this, Singh has postponed his UK tour. He took to his social media and mentioned that he was pushing the dates due to a medical emergency.

Taking to his Instagram, Arijit Singh shared a note. The singer shared the new dates of his UK tour and added that the tickets purchased for the August tour will be valid. The tour, which was originally set to start from August 11, will start from September onwards. He mentioned that he is postponing the tour due to medical reasons, but he did not mention what exactly the reasons are. He wrote, “Dear fans, it pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. I know how eagerly you were awaiting these shows and I'm truly sorry for the disappointment. Your love and support are my strength. Let's turn this pause into the promise of an even more magical reunion.”

Take a look at the announcement here.

Singh added, “Thank you for your understanding, patience, and unwavering love. I can't wait to create unforgettable memories with you all. With heartfelt apologies and endless gratitude.” The post has fetched hundreds of likes. Fans took to the comment section to ask the singer about his health and pray for his speedy recovery. One fan said, “It's ok sometimes being waiting for someone creates more curiosity. Get well soon.” A second fan wrote, “Get well soon Arijit da. Show hote thakbe.” A third fan mentioned, “Get well soon sir… wishing a speedy recovery.”

The UK tour will make Singh the first South Asian artist to perform at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena. He will be performing in London, Birmingham, Rotterdam, and Manchester.

Arijit Singh - Facebook
Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Arijit Singh Has Chosen To Shift His Base To His Hometown In West Bengal

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Chief Naqvi Issues Gag Order To His Office Not To Make Statements On India's Participation - Report
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  3. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  2. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  2. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  3. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
  5. Paris Olympics: Djokovic Survives Injury Scare To Seal Semi-final Spot - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 308 In Wayanad; SDRF Rescues Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  2. 'No Systemic Breach': SC Says NEET-UG Paper Leak Was Limited To Patna, Hazaribagh
  3. School In Delhi's Greater Kailash Receives Bomb Threat; Investigation Underway
  4. 'Why Didn't She Break Away Sooner': Bombay HC Dismisses Rape Case Against 73-Year-Old Man Calling Relationship 'Consensual'
  5. Kerala Rain: Schools, Colleges Closed Across 7 Districts Amid IMD's Orange Alert
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event
  2. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  3. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  4. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  5. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
US News
  1. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  2. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  3. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  4. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  5. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Rockets Fired From Lebanon Into Israel After Hezbollah Commander Killed
  2. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  3. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  4. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  5. China: Death Toll Jumps To 30, With 35 Others Missing, In Area Hit By Heavy Rains
Latest Stories
  1. Paris Olympics Day 6 Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Round Of 16 Defeat
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, Swimming Wrap: Medal Winners, Records Setters, Upsets, Key Highlights
  3. Coach Who Guided Manu, Sarabjot To Paris Olympics Medals Given Two Days To Vacate Delhi Home
  4. Kerala Rain: Schools, Colleges Closed Across 7 Districts Amid IMD's Orange Alert
  5. Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event
  6. 'Why Didn't She Break Away Sooner': Bombay HC Dismisses Rape Case Against 73-Year-Old Man Calling Relationship 'Consensual'
  7. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 308 In Wayanad; SDRF Rescues Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  8. School In Delhi's Greater Kailash Receives Bomb Threat; Investigation Underway