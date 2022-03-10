Navjot Singh Sidhu's Loss In Punjab Assembly Elections Makes Archana Puran Singh Trend On Twitter

Actress Archana Puran Singh has made it to the Trending list of Twitter as the results of the Assembly Elections 2022 are being declared. With cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu losing from his constituency, netizens have flooded the microblogging site with memes of Singh.

Sidhu was a regular face at the comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ from 2016-2019. He was replaced by Singh when the former decided to quit the show to focus on his political career. Following his defeat, many people took to social media to express their feelings, with some speculating that he would return as a guest judge on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Singh began trending on Twitter after netizens flooded the microblogging platform with memes about her being concerned about her spot on Kapil Sharma's show.

Check out a few memes by the netizens.

Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in Punjab election

Archana Puran singh is scared for her seat at #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/KLtEEHJRJS — padosii (@padosiii) March 10, 2022

After hearing that Siddhu loses election

*Le Archana puran singh#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Cqvt2xQdSB — ZubairHayaat (@HayaatZubair) March 10, 2022

Archana puran singh trying to save her seat after Sidhu election loss pic.twitter.com/zmEsuE1fdm — Dark Sparrow (@DarkSparrow56) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Sidhu conceded defeat in the Punjab elections and congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on winning the most seats in the state. He wrote on Twitter, “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!”

The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022

According to a report in DNA, it won't be possible for Sidhu to join back the show as the 'Federation of Western India Cine Employees' and other organisations have already issued a non-cooperation order against Sidhu for his support for Pakistan. This means he can't appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and is barred from entering Mumbai's film district.