April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL

As we all know, April Fool's Day is around the corner. One becomes so happy when a person falls for his or her clever fooling trick. Here come the scenes from four different Bollywood movies to revisit this Fool's Day.
Parimal-Pyare Mohan Hoax In 'Chupke Chupke' (1975)
Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, 'Chupke Chupke', starring Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore, is a remake of the 1971 Bengali comedy 'Chhadmabeshi'.
A Botany Professor named Parimal gets annoyed by his wife Sulekha, who keeps on praising her brother-in-law Raghavendra's brilliance. So, the Botany Professor decided to prank and fool Raghavendra. And for that sake, the Professor plans to work at Raghavendra's house as his driver. He also convinces his friend to play an impostor, who is none other than Sukumar Sinha.
The Botany professor Parimal is played by Dharmendra, Sulekha by Sharmila Tagore, Raghavendra by Om Prakash and Sukumar Sinha by Amitabh Bachchan.
Sukumar plays the role of Parimal in Raghavendra's house, and he becomes smitten with Vasudha, who is Parimal's sister-in-law. Vasudha's intelligence is also proved by her act of suspecting Sukumar's motive and intention.
Ram-Lakshman Confusion In 'Gol Maal' (1979)
Another Hrishikesh Mukherjee comedy, 'Gol Maal' stars Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutta alongside Dina Pathak, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma and David Abraham.
The film has Ramprasad Sharma played by Amol Palekar and Bhavani Shankar played by Utpal Dutt as the two leads. A young man named Ramprasad Sharma, while looking for a job, gets a call from Bhavani Shankar's business executive office, for an interview. Bhavani Shankar has a quirky rule at his office which is nothing but, the man (his worker) should be filled with traditional family values, he must have a mustache, and he must be a person with zero hobbies. To get the job, Ramprasad changes his personality to the one whom Bhavani wants at his office. He also succeeds in getting the job with his false personality. One day, he gets caught by his boss at a hockey match and from there the twist begins with a comical plot.
Ramprasad lies to his boss about having a twin brother, Lakshman, in order to safeguard his job. From there onwards, the story gets interesting and funny where Ramprasad tries to switch between two personalities without getting caught and tries to maintain his spinned story.
Raveena-Karisma Swap In 'Andaz Apna Apna' (1994)
Rajkumar Santoshi’s star-studded comedy, featuring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, went on to become one of the most enduring cult films of Bollywood.
Amar Manohar is played by Aamir Khan, Prem Bhopali is played by Salman Khan, Raveena Bajaj is played by Karisma Kapoor and Karishma is played by Raveena Tandon.
There are two chilled-out young men named Amar Manohar and Prem Bhopali. They came to know that a girl named Raveena Bajaj who was a daughter of a millionaire, would be coming from London to marry an Indian. Both Amar and Prem decided to compete among themselves and began their plans to impress Raveena to marry her and seize her wealth.
One day, Amar gets a chance to take Raveena out for dinner. Intelligent Raveena had actually swapped her secretary named Karishma with her to find true love. Poor Amar, without this knowledge, gets pricey dishes to impress Raveena. He finally gets to know the truth and, without enough money to pay the bill, he washes the dishes at the restaurant where Prem wins the cake.
Bunty and Babli Sell The Taj Mahal In 'Bunty Aur Babli' (2005)
Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji took practical jokes to a whole new level as con artists Bunty and Babli in Shaad Ali’s 2005 crime comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli'.
Two people named Vimmi and Rakesh who hailed from small remote villages meet each other at a train station. Both of them have a similarity of being conned easily by other people. After realizing the truth of society, they decided to join together and become con artists. They also decided to change their names to Babli and Bunty.
One of the remarkable acts of theirs is the one in which they try to sell one of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal, to a foreign couple. To spin their stories and con the couple, Bunty acts to be the proprietor of the Taj Mahal and makes Harry Epstein (the man in the foreign couple) believe that he could gift the monument to his beloved bride. On the other hand, Babli impersonates herself as a local politician named Phoolsakhi. Bunty takes him to Phoolsakhi, where she refuses to sell the Taj to Epstein. Instead, she suggests Epstein suggested take the Taj under lease. Epstein believes it and pays the money whereas the other two flee with the money.
Which among these is your most favourite April Fool's prank in Bollywood cinema? Are there any others that you can think of? Share your thoughts with us.