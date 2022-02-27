Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Watch: Anushka Sharma Channelises The Painter In Her

Actress Anushka Sharma recently shared a video of herself painting on the walls of a set on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma Instagram

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 8:32 pm

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma appears to have a talent for painting as well. The actress on Sunday (February 27) shared a video of herself and other crew members painting on the walls of a shoot set. The actor called it a masterpiece while she drew a smiley, heart, and arrow, as well as a collaborative painting. She also captioned the video with a funny caption.

Sharma revealed and flaunted her inner painter in the video, which featured the actress attempting to paint on the set of a commercial shoot. Sharma, dressed in a beige pantsuit, can be seen mixing colours on a palette and then painting the canvas with a brush.

In addition, the actress was seen painting on a canvas frame. Finally, she displayed some of her paintings as well as the words "PACK UP!!" written on the wall.

Meanwhile, Sharma is preparing to play former cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic, 'Chakda Xpress'.According to reports, the actor is attempting to adopt  former cricketer Jhulan Goswami's physical posture.

She shared two photos from her practise session earlier this week. The first image featured a season ball while in the second one featured the actress bowling in a black and white printed t-shirt while wearing huge goggles in the second.

