Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Anusha Dandekar Clarifies She Did Not Adopt A Baby Girl

Model-VJ, Anusha Dandekar sparked rumours about adopting a baby girl when she posted some pictures with a cute baby and wrote 'your mummy' in the caption.

Anusha Dandekar Instagram/ @vjanusha

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 10:18 am

Model and VJ Anusha Dandekar shared some cute pictures with a baby on June 3. It instantly started buzz around her adopting a girl chile. However, it turns out that Dandekar has become a godmother and not a mother. 

Dandekar had shared a series of pictures with a baby girl, which led to speculations amongst the users that she had become a mother. The VJ also couldn’t talk enough about how much she adores the baby. In her caption, she introduced the baby girl, Sahara, and wrote ‘your mummy’ as well. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

Now this sparked the rumours that Dandekar has adopted the adorable baby girl, but to everyone’s disappointment, she later took to her Instagram stories to clarify that she is the godmother. She introduced the real mother and grandmother of the baby, and the mother happens to be Dandekar’s best friend. 

Anusha Dandekar Clarifies Becoming A Godmother Instagram/ @vjanusha
Anusha Dandekar Clarifies Becoming A Godmother Instagram/ @vjanusha

Dandekar also made headlines recently, when she was rumoured to enter ‘Bigg Boss 15’, which featured her ex-boyfriend, Karan Kundrra. They broke up a while ago, and both have maintained their respective positions on the matter, moving forward to bigger things. 

