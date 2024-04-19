Art & Entertainment

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' To Now Release In November 2024

Filmmaker Anurag Basu’s upcoming movie “Metro… In Dino” has a new release date of November 29, 2024, the makers announced on Friday.

Anurag Basu Photo: Hindustan Times
The anthology film, a follow-up to Basu’s 2007 movie “Life in a… Metro”, will feature an an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

"Get ready for a journey through urban romance like never before! #Metro..InDino in cinemas on 29th November 2024," T-Series posted on its social media handles.

“Metro… In Dino” was previously scheduled to release in theatres in September 13, 2024.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. It has music by Pritam, who earlier collaborated with Basu on films “Gangster”, “Life in a… Metro”, “Barfi!”, “Jagga Jasoos”, and “Ludo”.

