Anupam Kher Wishes Wife Kirron Kher On Their 37th Wedding Anniversary, Shares Rare Photo On Instagram

Actor Anupam Kher and actor-politician Kirron Kher have been married for 37 years. On Friday, as the two are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary, Anupam shared a rare photo from their wedding and revealed that he had to dig out of his father’s ‘treasure trunk’. The photo seems to be from the time of their wedding pheras, 37 years ago.

Anupam captioned the photo as, “Happy anniversary dearest #Kirron. Dug out this pic of our wedding 37 years ago from the Treasure Trunk of my father during my recent visit to Shimla! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. सालगिरह मुबारक! #MarriageAnniversary #Kirron #Anupam #37Years #Pushkarnath.”

Kirron too shared the same photo and mentioned how they are not together to celebrate the occasion this time, as she is in Chandigarh and the actor is in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Kirron and Anupam got married in the year 1985. Kirron was earlier married to businessman Gautam Berry with whom he had son Sikandar. However, Sikander was raised by Kirron and Anupam.

Kirron and Anupam’s love story actually started off later and they were earlier close friends instead. Initially, they were briefly acquainted while she was studying theatre in Chandigarh Anupam, later, went on to study in New Delhi's National School of Drama.

Work wise, Kirron, who is a Member of Parliament from Chandigarh for the Bharatiya Janata Party, started off with films like ‘Sardari Begum’ (1996) but soon tasted success with ‘Bariwali’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Dostana’ and ‘Khoobsurat’ to name a few. Kirron Kher is a member of parliament from Chandigarh for the Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP.

Anupam, on the other hand, was recognised in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt-directed ‘Saaransh’ in 1984. Not just Bollywood, he has also featured in international television shows like ‘ER’, ‘Sense8’ and ‘New Amsterdam’. He will next feature in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’.







