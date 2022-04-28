Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took a dig at Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep after the later said that ‘Hindi is no more a national language’. Devgn tweeted and replied that Hindi will always be our mother tongue and national language.

While having a conversation with India Today, singer Anup Jalota reacted the this and talked about south films being dubbed in Hindi. Jalota said, "Mahatma Gandhi used to converse in Hindi. Most of India understand the language Hindi. We are totally wasting our time having this discussion. South Indian languages are respected. In fact even Bihari and Punjabi are respected. But people don't understand every language. South Indian films are dubbed in Hindi so that people can understand. Our Hindi is understood by everyone. If a South Indian film is dubbed in Hindi, it will reach every corner of India.”

After Sudeep cleared that some part was lost in translation, Devgn commended that, on which Sudeep replied as well.

Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:)

I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason.

Luv&Regards❤️ https://t.co/lRWfTYfFQi — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

Sudeep in an exclusive talk with KarnatakaTak had said, “Hindi is no more a national language.” This comes in the wake of South films breaking records at the box office. Now, Ajay Devgn hit back at Kiccha Sudeep on Twitter in Hindi. Its English translation roughly reads: "Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

The internet as well stands divided on the statement of Hindi being the national language.