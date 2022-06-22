Annu Kapoor's Personal Belongings, Cash Stolen In France

Actor-singer Annu Kapoor's personal items including a bag, credit cards and cash was stolen while he was on a tour in France.

He took to Instagram and warned his followers travelling to the country. In a clip shared on Instagram.

He said, "Paris mein, Prada ka bag chori karke le gaye, usme bohot sara franc cash and euros rakha hua tha, mera iPad, diary, credit card tha. Sab kuch chori karke le gaye, toh France me jab aao to bohot khayal rakhna. Ek number ke jeb katre, makkar aur chor log hain. "(My Prada bag which had my credit card, cash in franc and euros and iPad were stolen. They stole everything, so whenever you visit France, be very careful.)"



"Abhi Paris me jaake police station mein complain likhwaunga, yaha k railway walon ne thora support kiya aur bola ki sath chalenge. Toh bohot saavdhan rahe yaha jab aaye, mere sath bohot badi tragedy ho gayi hai, thank god passport mere paas tha. ("These people are big-time thieves. I am now going to a police station in Paris to file a complaint. Some railway officials have supported me a bit and said they would accompany me there. So yes, be very careful here. A huge tragedy has befallen me, thank god, I at least had my passport)," he added.



His caption read, "I am on a tour to Europe, sadly my bag with my gadgets and valuables have been stolen in France."

Kapoor is a well-known actor, singer, and director from India. He has appeared in over 100 Bollywood films and television series. He's been in the movie business for more than 40 years and has garnered a lot of fans. He has been in famous movies such as 'Mr. India', 'Vicky Donor' and more.

