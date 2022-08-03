Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Ann Dowd Boards Cast Of 'The Exorcist' Film Reboot

"The Handmaid's Tale" actor Ann Dowd has joined the cast of "The Exorcist" a movie billed as a new take on the 1973 horror classic.

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 2:35 pm

According to Variety, the upcoming film is the first project in the planned horror trilogy.

The film also features actors Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn, who is reprising her role from the original film as Chris MacNeil.

The project is produced by Blumhouse and Morgan Creek for Universal Studios and streaming platform Peacock. 

The first part from the proposed trilogy is set to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2023.

David Gordon Green is directing the movie from a script he co-wrote with Scott Teems, Danny McBride.

Jason Blum is producing via his Blumhouse banner along with David Robinson and James Robinson of Morgan Creek.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Art & Entertainment Ann Dowd The Exorcist Leslie Odom Jr Ellen Burstyn David Gordon Green Upcoming Movies Reboot Hollywood
