Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande-Vikas Jain Celebrate 6 Years Of 'We Met, Dated, Still Not Sure How We Ended Up Here'

As Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vikas Jain completed six years of marital bliss, the actress said that she was unsure how they “ended up here” but are loving it.

Advertisement

Instagram
Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Photo: Instagram
info_icon

As Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vikas Jain completed six years of marital bliss, the actress said that she was unsure how they “ended up here” but are loving it.

Ankita took to Instagram and shared some glimpses from her six-year anniversary celebrations.

In the images, the husband and wife are twinning in white.

For the caption, she wrote: “Last night we celebrated six years of ‘we met, we dated, we’re still not sure how we ended up here, but we’re lovin’ it’ kind of love.”

Ankita was first dating late star Sushant Singh Rajput in 2010. In 2016, they parted their ways. In 2019, she announced that she was in a relationship with Vikas Jain, a businessman. The two got married in December 2021.

Advertisement

Ankita and Vikas were seen as contestants on 'Bigg Boss 17'. The two have now come out with a music video christened 'Laa Pila De Sharaab', which also features actor Saurabh Sachdev.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened