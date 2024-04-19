Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death shocked the entire nation. It’s been four years since his demise and his family and fans are still reeling from the news. Actor Ankita Lokhande, who had dated the actor for a long time, always talks fondly about the actor. In a recent interview, Lokhande opened up and talked about how the late actor’s family is going through difficult times to date.
In a conversation with India.com, Ankita Lokhande talked about how Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is still processing the death of the actor. She talked about how she is in touch with his sister, Shweta, and other members of his family. She said, “I think family, Shweta di ki baat karti hun, everybody in the family is going through a lot because unn sab se connected hoon aaj bhi. I know they are going through pain and it’s not easy ki woh chala jaaye. Toh definitely woh log demand karege. I am very sure ki justice milega [Shweta di and the entire family is going through a lot. I am still connected to them. I know they are going through pain and it’s not easy for them to let go. They will definitely demand the closure. I am sure that he will get justice soon].”
Lokhande and Rajput worked in ‘Pavitra Rishta.’ The show went on to become hugely successful and it made them household names. Their chemistry was loved by the audience. It was while they were working on the show that they got close, and they started dating. They dated for some time before they parted ways. Rajput was, then, dating Rhea Chakraborty. On the other hand, Lokhande was dating Vicky Jain. They recently appeared on ‘Bigg Boss 17.’
Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai in June 2020, around the time when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. While his death has been suspected to be a case of death by suicide, multiple people have alleged the involvement of foul play in his death and the subsequent investigation.