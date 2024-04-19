In a conversation with India.com, Ankita Lokhande talked about how Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is still processing the death of the actor. She talked about how she is in touch with his sister, Shweta, and other members of his family. She said, “I think family, Shweta di ki baat karti hun, everybody in the family is going through a lot because unn sab se connected hoon aaj bhi. I know they are going through pain and it’s not easy ki woh chala jaaye. Toh definitely woh log demand karege. I am very sure ki justice milega [Shweta di and the entire family is going through a lot. I am still connected to them. I know they are going through pain and it’s not easy for them to let go. They will definitely demand the closure. I am sure that he will get justice soon].”