In a conversation with The Times of India, Ankita Lokhande opened up about playing the role of Amrapali in this upcoming Sandeep Singh directorial. She talked about how happy she feels when she receives offers for strong roles such as this. The actor said, “I feel very fortunate that I’m offered such strong roles. I also sometimes get surprised that people see or visualize me in such strong roles. I started my journey with ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and slowly moved towards such strong roles as Amrapali. When I get offered such strong roles sometimes, I feel, will I be able to pull it off. It is quite challenging for me, but I totally respect that people see me in such strong roles.”