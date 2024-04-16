Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande On Playing Amrapali In Sandeep Singh's Directorial: I Get Surprised That People See Me In Such Strong Roles

Ankita Lokhande will be playing the role of Amrapali in Sandeep Singh's upcoming series. In a latest interview, she opened up about the role.

Instagram
Ankita Lokhande Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Following her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Ankita Lokhande has signed up for multiple projects. The actor was recently seen in ‘Swantantrya Veer Savarkar’ where she shared the screen with Randeep Hooda. After this role, she has been roped in to play the role of Amrapali in a series that is being helmed by Sandeep Singh. In a latest interview, the actor opened up about her role in this upcoming project.

In a conversation with The Times of India, Ankita Lokhande opened up about playing the role of Amrapali in this upcoming Sandeep Singh directorial. She talked about how happy she feels when she receives offers for strong roles such as this. The actor said, “I feel very fortunate that I’m offered such strong roles. I also sometimes get surprised that people see or visualize me in such strong roles. I started my journey with ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and slowly moved towards such strong roles as Amrapali. When I get offered such strong roles sometimes, I feel, will I be able to pull it off. It is quite challenging for me, but I totally respect that people see me in such strong roles.”

Lokhande talked about her role and revealed that Amrapali is ‘women-centric.’ She continued, “Amrapali, again, is a women-centric role. She was a very beautiful dancer. On one hand, I’m doing a role in ‘Savarkar’ which is totally without makeup, I am also aged in the role. Then in ‘Amrapali’, I will be portraying a beautiful woman jinke kayi deewane the... (who had many admirers). I’m just grateful to play such roles. I will give my full dedication and hard work to this role.”

Ankita Lokhande started her career with ‘Pavitra Rishta.’ The television serial proved to be a hit and she became a household name. She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika’ in 2019 where she shared the screen with Kangana Ranaut.

