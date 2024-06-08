Art & Entertainment

'Animal' Star Triptii Dimri Buys Luxurious House Worth Rs 14 Crore In Mumbai's Bandra

Triptii Dimri has purchased an apartment worth Rs 14 crore in Mumbai's Bandra. She will be sharing the neighbourhood with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Instagram
Triptii Dimri Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Triptii Dimri has been on the rise since she starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ where she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was praised for her performance and the film went on to rake in big bucks at the box office. Amidst this success, it has been recently reported that the actor has bought a plush apartment worth Rs 14 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra.

According to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Triptii Dimri has purchased a house worth Rs 14 crore. Located off Carter Road, the luxurious location houses properties belonging to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, as well as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actor’s bungalow includes a ground-plus-two-storey structure spanning 2,226 square feet. The report states that she paid Rs 70 lakh in stamp duty and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, with the transaction registered on June 3.

Last year, Alia Bhatt purchased a 2,497 sq ft apartment in the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai, for Rs 37.80 crore. The property was bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd. Bandra West is known for housing luxurious and plush apartments.

Dimri made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with late actor Sridevi’s ‘Mom’ where she played the role of Swati. Following this film, she starred in Sunny Deol’s ‘Poster Boys.’ She became a popular face after she starred in Sajid Ali’s ‘Laila Majnu.’ Her breakthrough film was ‘Bulbbul’ which brought her significant recognition. She further rose to fame with her performance in Anvita Dutt’s ‘Qala’.

After ‘Animal’, Dimri has several projects in her kitty. She recently finished filming for ‘Bad Newz.’ She is currently working on ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, and ‘Dhadak 2.’

