Triptii Dimri has been on the rise since she starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ where she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was praised for her performance and the film went on to rake in big bucks at the box office. Amidst this success, it has been recently reported that the actor has bought a plush apartment worth Rs 14 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra.