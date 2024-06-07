Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan On Working With Triptii Dimri In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': She Is A Wonderful Artist

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' marks Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's first film together.





Actor Kartik Aaryan will share the same screen space with Triptii Dimri in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The film marks Kartik and Triptii's first film together. The film already gone on floors. In an interview, Kartik opened up about working with the 'Animal' actress.

He told Bollywood Hungama, “I have been shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in which Triptii is there. Kartik called Triptii a ''wonderful artist'' to work with and he is really happy that she is a part of it. ''She is very confident when it comes to her art, which is great,'' added the actor.

He continued, “It helps when you are performing a scene with an artist like that. It helps the scene and me also in a way to improvise moments. It’s great to collaborate with her.”

Kartik and Triptii will also be seen together in an Anurag Basu film. It's a romantic film, to be backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Anurag will commence shooting in August 2024. A source had said, ''The prep work has already begun, and a team led by Bhushan Kumar is already working on curating a music album that suits the world of this romantic saga''.

Earlier, there were reports that Kartik and Triptii would star in Anurag Basu's 'Aashiqui 3'. But Bhushan, in an interview with Zoom, clarified they are not making 'Aashiqui 3' right now but another movie which is with Anurag Basu starring Kartik and Triptii.

Apart from these project, Kartik is currently gearing for the release of his much anticipated film, 'Chandu Champion'. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is all set to hit the screens on June 14. Triptii, on the other hand will be seen in Dharma Productions' 'Dhaadk 2' with Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has 'Bad Newz' with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.

