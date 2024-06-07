Kartik Aaryan On Working With Triptii Dimri In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': She Is A Wonderful Artist

Kartik and Triptii will also be seen together in an Anurag Basu film. It's a romantic film, to be backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Anurag will commence shooting in August 2024. A source had said, ''The prep work has already begun, and a team led by Bhushan Kumar is already working on curating a music album that suits the world of this romantic saga''.