Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anil Kapoor: 'Happy Birthday To The Man Who Has Put India On The World Map'

As it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Saturday, a string of Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor have wished the leader.

Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 3:21 pm

As it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Saturday, a string of Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor have wished the leader.


Anil took to Twitter and shared two pictures with Modi. In the first photo, the actor is seen sitting next to the leader while in the second picture shows the two shaking hands.

He then wrote on the microblogging website: "A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined."

Anil added: "The harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! @narendramodi."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anil Kapoor Happy Birthday Narendra Modi Birthday Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Twitter Indian Film Industry Prime Minister Of India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi To Release Cheetahs To Kuno National Park; Specially Customised Jumbo Jet Arrives In Namibia To Bring Them

PM Modi To Release Cheetahs To Kuno National Park; Specially Customised Jumbo Jet Arrives In Namibia To Bring Them

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity