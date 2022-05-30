Anil Kapoor Ecstatic As 'Virasat' Completes 25 Years

Actor Anil Kapoor is rejoicing the silver jubilee anniversary of his film ‘Virasat’. The film also starred actors Amrish Puri, Tabu and Pooja Batra. It was directed by filmmaker Priyadarshan and written by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan. Kapoor took to his social media to share some pictures related to the film.

He shared a poster, a still with Batra and a behind-the-scene picture with Tabu and dedicated it to the 25th anniversary of the film. ‘Virasat’ was one of the highest grossers of the year 1997 and also won many film awards then.

The film also features actors Milind Gunaji and Govind Namdeo. The most memorable songs from the movie till date are ‘Tare Hain Barati’ and ‘Dhol Bajne Laga’. Director Raj Singh Chaudhary who recently directed Kapoor and his son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, in ‘Thar’ also commented on the post.

Chaudhary said, "One of my all time favourites.” A fan wrote, “By far one of the greatest Hindi films made,” as another said, “One of his Best films, easily top 3, my favourite.”

Kapoor has delivered many films in his four decade long career. Some of his iconic roles are in films like ‘Tezaab’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Judaai’, ‘Mr India’ and ‘Nayak’.

Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ opposite Neetu Kapoor. It also stars actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul.