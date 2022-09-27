Angad Bedi Did Mime To Get His Part Right In Short Film 'The List'

Actor Angad Bedi, who is receiving a positive response for his work in the streaming short film 'The List', took up different kinds of workshop to emote the part of one half of a young couple, who is tired of its mundane routine and almost robotic life, and reaches a point where the couple finds itself lacking emotions. The actor was also made to attend five days of a mime workshop.



Describing the premise of 'The List', Angad said, "When you see it, it is very futuristic, it's a very dystopian reality which we have not seen before. Unknowingly, all of us are in this reality. So director Gaurav (Dave) used a technology called a metronome. The metronome is a sound which goes like a sound that goes on beat."



Explaining the method behind the process, the actor said, "We had to match our physical timing on the metronome while we were also performing, so that we could be physically and mentally in sync with each other's performance. For us it was a very new experience to play human while actually acting robotically."





Recollecting an instance of the mime workshop, Angad mentioned, "The director Gaurav made me imagine an entire Kitchen where a smoothie is supposed to be made without making the actual one and made me practice 'N' number of times till the time I figured out my positioning where my imaginary kitchen and bed will be."



The film has also helped him come out of his comfort zone and there were times he was also sceptical about pulling it off. "Usually you get cast in a box and keep doing the same thing till you get out of that box and you find another niche and you turn it around for yourself as an artist. This is something new. Initially, I was a bit sceptical about getting into it."



Giving the reason behind the same, he added, "You always want to explore as an artist and go the other way, but then, when that opportunity comes, you get a bit unsure of yourself. But Sid Roy was very instrumental in that and said 'I really want you to do it'. It will put you in a different light and people will see you performing in a different way."



'The List' is available to stream on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV.