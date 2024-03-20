Anees Bazmee Has THIS To Say About Madhuri Dixit Nene's Casting In Kartik Aaryan-Led 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The filming for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, commenced earlier this month. And with that, the cast appears to be getting bigger, with the recent addition of Triptii Dimri. Not only that, the idea to bring back Vidya Balan to the franchise has soared anticipation.
However, various reports have been surfacing for weeks now that Madhuri Dixit Nene will make her debut in the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ universe. Now, the director of the upcoming film, Anees Bazmee, has reacted to this claim in a conversation with the Hindustan Times.
Interestingly, he didn’t directly address the actress’ casting in the film. “Whatever is going to happen, we will announce. Triptii and Vidya were announced, there are many more left. Some are being signed, with some, talks are still on. We will announce it soon,” the filmmaker shared.
Previously, a report stated that the ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ actress would be taking on the role of a ghost. A source close to the development had told Mid-Day, “The team felt another spirit would add to the narrative. So, it will be Rooh Baba [Kartik Aaryan] versus the two ghosts played by Madhuri and Vidya. By bringing the two leading ladies together for the first time on screen, the makers have played a trump card.” However, an official confirmation regarding this is highly-awaited.
Meanwhile, Bazmee had earlier also confirmed that Akshay Kumar will not be a part of the film.
As for how the shoot is going on, despite being wheelchair-bound due to a leg surgery, Bazmee is determined. He stated that being on set helps him find solace, thus, alleviating his pain. He further exclaimed that the shoot so far has been enjoyable. Lastly, he also expressed gratitude for the actors’ professionalism, noting that they are all working comfortably as well as punctually, making him feel extremely fortunate.
After ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ Anees Bazmee will dive into directing ‘No Entry 2,’ which he revealed he will start shooting for next year.