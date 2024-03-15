Here's How Much Triptii Dimpri Is Reportedly Charging For Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

With the success of one movie, Triptii Dimri has soared high and reached heights. When she decided to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly-criticized film ‘Animal,’ she had no clue it would elevate her to become one of Bollywood’s most sought-after talents. Despite demonstrating her acting skills in ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala,’ breaking into mainstream cinema proved tough for her. However, ‘Animal’ turned it all around for her.
Dimri will next be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ And as per a report by News18, the rising star has doubled up her fee to star in the Anees Bazmee-directorial.
After the release of ‘Animal,’ reports state that her Instagram followers almost tripled, and now stands at a solid 5 million. Now, with a lead role in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ the actress has reportedly decided to double her fee. Apparently, even the makers of the upcoming horror-comedy were content to meet her requested fee, as it falls within the production budget decided.
According to reports, she charged Rs 40 lakh for her supporting role in ‘Animal.’ With her growing fan base, her fee has now shot up to Rs 80 lakh. However, despite charging a fairly decent amount, rumours suggest that she is only receiving 20 percent of what Kartik Aaryan is getting for the film. The same report mentioned that the production house is paying the lead actor between Rs 45 to 50 crore.
Triptii Dimri has quickly become the national crush of India. Fans were enamoured by her acting prowess, lauding her for her captivating on-screen presence.
In other news, amidst swirling rumours, there’s speculation about her forays into South Indian cinema, with talks suggesting her potential involvement in the film ‘Spirit’ alongside Prabhas. However, that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Aside from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ the actress also has ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ in the pipeline.