Here's How Much Triptii Dimpri Is Reportedly Charging For Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

With the success of one movie, Triptii Dimri has soared high and reached heights. When she decided to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly-criticized film ‘Animal,’ she had no clue it would elevate her to become one of Bollywood’s most sought-after talents. Despite demonstrating her acting skills in ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala,’ breaking into mainstream cinema proved tough for her. However, ‘Animal’ turned it all around for her.