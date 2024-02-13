Madhuri Dixit Roped In For Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan Starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'-Report

Meanwhile, director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that Akshay Kumar is not part of the third instalment of the franchise. He told Zoom, “No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes." The shoot of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is said to commence on March 10, but Anees didn't confirm the exact date.