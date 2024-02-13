Art & Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit Roped In For Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan Starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'-Report

The report states that Madhuri Dixit has joined Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. She will be reportedly playing the role of a ghost in the film.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 13, 2024

Madhuri Dixit to join Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Photo: Instagram
On Monday, February 12, Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan surprised everyone by announcing that they are coming together for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The latest report states that Madhuri Dixit will also be joining Vidya and Kartik starrer. The same report also stated that Madhuri will be playing the role of a ghost in the film. Sounds exciting, isn't it?

Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “The team felt another spirit would add to the narrative. So, it will be Rooh Baba versus the two ghosts played by Madhuri and Vidya. By bringing the two leading ladies together for the first time on screen, the makers have played a trump card." 

The report also added that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will go on floors next month. The same report claimed that actress Sara Ali Khan is also being considered as the female lead of the horror comedy.

However, reacting to the claims, the source said, “The discussions are at a nascent stage. Nothing is confirmed yet.''

Meanwhile, director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that Akshay Kumar is not part of the third instalment of the franchise. He told Zoom, “No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes." The shoot of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is said to commence on March 10, but Anees didn't confirm the exact date.

Akshay Kumar in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' - Instagram
Aneez Bazmee directed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' that starred Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani. Rajpal Yadav was also part of the film. It was released in 2022 and was a blockbuster. The film grossed over 180 crore in India.

The original 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' that released in 2007, was directed by Priyadarshan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Shiney Ahuja in pivotal roles.

