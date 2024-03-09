'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Kartik Aaryan To Start Shooting For The 'Biggest Film' Of His Career On THIS Date

As per a report by Pinkvilla, an 8-day shoot is planned for the production, and both Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan are all set to join the sets. Triptii Dimri, recently announced as part of the cast, is also anticipated to join the shoot soon. While it was reported that Madhuri Dixit is set to be a part of the third film, there is no official confirmation on this yet.