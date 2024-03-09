'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Kartik Aaryan To Start Shooting For The 'Biggest Film' Of His Career On THIS Date

One of the industry’s most successful horror franchise, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa,’ is gearing up to captivate audiences with its highly awaited third installment. Kartik Aaryan, the lead actor, is teaming up with director Anees Bazmee, along with acclaimed actresses Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. Following the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,’ fans of the franchise have been eagerly anticipating updates regarding the film.
In the past few days, several reports have been circulating on the internet stating that the filming for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will commence on March 9. And now, on the early morning of Saturday, March 9, Kartik himself has confirmed these reports. He took to his social media handles to share a photo of himself, seeking blessings from God, captioning that he will be starting the filming process today onwards.
“Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (sic),” he wrote. Check it out here:
As per a report by Pinkvilla, an 8-day shoot is planned for the production, and both Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan are all set to join the sets. Triptii Dimri, recently announced as part of the cast, is also anticipated to join the shoot soon. While it was reported that Madhuri Dixit is set to be a part of the third film, there is no official confirmation on this yet.
What’s also interesting to note is that Vidya Balan is making a comeback to the franchise after being absent from the second part. As for Akshay Kumar, who was part of the first installment and missed the second, director Anees Bazmee clarified that he will not be featured in the upcoming film.
Previously, Bazmee had expressed his excitement for the project. He said, “I am thrilled to take forward the world of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa.’ This film is my next immediate directorial and the focus is on crafting a gripping narrative that will resonate with audiences while staying true to the essence of the series.”
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is slated to release this Diwali.