Anand Deverakonda's Upcoming Action Movie 'Gam Gam Ganesha' Launched

'Gam Gam Ganesha', directed by Uday Shetty, is actor Anand Deverakonda's first action film.

Actor Anand Deverakonda Instagram - @ananddeverakonda

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 11:57 pm

Actor Anand Deverakonda's upcoming movie ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ was unveiled at a ceremony in Hyderabad on Monday (February 7). The title logo was also revealed by the creators. The actor to social media to share about the title design, “Coming at you with all guns blazing. Make way for a king sized entertainment with #GamGamGanesha directed by @theudayshetty. ACTION FESTIVAL BEGINS. A @chaitanmusic musical.”

According to the title poster, Deverakonda, who has made a name for himself by starring in offbeat films, will venture outside of his comfort zone with an out-and-out action entertainer. The film's complete details are still awaited.

The film will be directed by filmmaker Uday Shetty and will be produced by Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi of HyLife Entertainment. The film's music is being composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj.

Devarakonda is currently shooting for filmmaker Sai Rajesh’s ‘Baby’.

In addition to ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’, the actor will appear in KV Guhan’s thriller ‘Highway'. Actress Manasa Radhakrishnan, who is making her Telugu film debut, plays the female lead in the film. The film, which is being produced by Venkat Talari, will be released in theatres in 2022. Simon K King composed the film's background score.

Meanwhile, Deverakonda was last seen in the dark comedy ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’, which was released on November 12, 2021. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

