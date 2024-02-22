Amy Jackson Says She's A Fan Of Beau Ed Westwick's 'Gossip Girl' Character

Newly-engaged Amy Jackson, too, is a fan of her beau Ed Westwick’s character of Chuck Bass from the popular show ‘Gossip Girl’, and described the portrayal as “extraordinary”. The actress has heaped praise on him and said that she is proud to call him the English actor her fiance.

“I'm truly proud to call Ed my fiancé, and witnessing his remarkable growth and evolution as an actor is incredibly commendable. His portrayal of Chuck Bass in 'Gossip Girl' is nothing short of extraordinary,” Amy told IANS, when asked what she loved about Westwick’s character in the show, which first aired in 2007.