Art & Entertainment

Amrapali Dubey Reveals First Look From Upcoming Bhojpuri Film ‘Kabhi Khushi Khabhi Gham’

Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey on Friday treated her fans with the first look of her upcoming film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' starring Pradeep Pandey and Sanchita Banerjee.

Advertisement

Instagram
Amrapali Dubey Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey on Friday treated her fans with the first look of her upcoming film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' starring Pradeep Pandey and Sanchita Banerjee.

Aamrapali took to Instagram and shared the first look, featuring the other two actors along with her.

In the poster, Pradeep is in the middle, while the two leading ladies are standing alongside him.

Without sharing much detail, Aamrapali wrote: “Presenting the first look of our upcoming film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', please shower your love and blessings.”

Sanchita wrote: “Good morning my all friends,” along with the poster of the film.

The film is directed by Premanshu Singh. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Advertisement

Aamrapali made her acting debut with the show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' in 2008. It was in 2014 when she made her debut in the Bhojpuri film 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

She was then seen in 'Nirahua Hindustani 2 and 3', 'Border', 'Nirahua Chalal London', and 'Sher Singh'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Assembly Polls, Statehood Soon For J&K, Says PM Modi In Udhampur
  7. Sports World LIVE: ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Gets Underway
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch