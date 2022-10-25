Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan: UK Finally Has A New Viceroy As Its PM From Mother Country

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday praised Rishi Sunak for becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after the resignation of Liz Truss in just 45 days of her coming into power.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood Hungama

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 4:56 pm

Taking to Instagram, Big B posted a picture of himself in a grey hoodie and track pants.

He wrote in the caption: "Jai Bharat .. now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country."

Like Truss, Rishi is also the leader of Britain's Conservative Party, It is a proud moment for everyone in India as he has become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK.


Sunak is an Oxford, and Stanford University alumni. He was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa.

He is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys.

Meanwhile, Bachchan is currently seen hosting the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.

He was also seen in 'Goodbye' along with Rashmika Mandanna, 'Brahmastra' and his next film will be 'Uunchai' starring Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.

Art & Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan KBC Viceroy United Kingdom Rishi Sunak Prime Minister Goodbye India
