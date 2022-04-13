Amidst Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding, Mukesh Bhatt’s Daughter Quits Vishesh Films

After dating for more than three years, actor Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt are finally getting married tomorrow. Today was the first day of their pre-wedding celebrations. Lots of celebs close to the two families came for the function. However, in the midst of all of this, Alia Bhatt's uncle Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt has left the family production house, Vishesh Films. She has now launched a new firm with her cousin Sahil Sehgal, as per reports on TOI.

For the unversed, Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt had announced their professional breakup last year. Mukesh Bhatt had indicated in the statement that Vishesh Films will be operated by his children, Sakshi Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt. According to reports, the films will be produced by Mukesh Bhatt's children, and Mahesh Bhatt would not be involved.

Vishesh Films has been one of the most prolific film production houses in Bollywood. They have given blockbuster films like ‘Raaz’, ‘Murder’, ‘Gangster’, ‘Woh Lamhe’, ‘Murder 2’, ‘Jism 2’, ‘Murder 3’ and many others in the past couple of decades.

When Mukesh Bhatt was recently asked to comment on Alia Bhatt’s wedding to Ranbir Kapoor, he had said to TOI, “I am not in a position to tell anything at this time. My sister-in-law has asked to refrain from discussing anything about this marriage. After their marriage, I will give a complete interview about when and how the marriage took place.”

As far as the wedding celebrations go, Alia Bhatt had her mehendi ceremony today. It was attended by some of the biggest names in the film industry. Friends and family members like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and many others were seen entering the event. As per reports the two will take the wedding vows tomorrow.