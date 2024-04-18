Art & Entertainment

Amid ED And Bishnoi Gang Fiascos, Shilpa Shetty Pays A Visit To Salman Khan With Her Mother

Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty were clicked at Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan have been friends for a long time, and the two are facing personal crises together. While Shilpa is on a run-in with the Enforcement Directorate, there were bullet shots fired at Salman's residence recently. Amid that, on Thursday, Shilpa Shetty paid a visit to Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai, and she was joined by her mother Sunanda Shetty. 

A paparazzo account shared a video of Shilpa and her mother, as they were stepping out of their luxury SUV and visiting Galaxy Apartments. While none of the two actors and long-time co-stars have opened up about the meeting yet, it looks like they have each other's back amid their respective crises.

Shilpa and Salman have worked together in films like ‘Auzaar’ (1997), ‘Garv: Pride and Honour’ (2004), ‘Phir Milenge’ (2004), and ‘Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar’ (2006).

Coming to Shilpa, on Thursday, ED mentioned that it has attached a bungalow and a flat, apart from equity shares, worth about ₹98 crore, of the actress and her husband Raj Kundra. The property has been seized in the money-laundering case linked to the alleged crypto assets Ponzi scheme. The ED has also issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case related to the duping of investors through the use of crypto currency. While no prima facie case has been made out against Shilpa and Raj, their lawyer confirmed that they would cooperate with the authorities.

Coming to Salman, last week, two individuals on a bike fired gunshots at Galaxy Apartments. The two suspects were arrested by the Kachchh police and handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch, and were identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar. The Mumbai Police has also filed a case against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident. Anmol is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

