Amid ED And Bishnoi Gang Fiascos, Shilpa Shetty Pays A Visit To Salman Khan With Her Mother

Coming to Shilpa, on Thursday, ED mentioned that it has attached a bungalow and a flat, apart from equity shares, worth about ₹98 crore, of the actress and her husband Raj Kundra. The property has been seized in the money-laundering case linked to the alleged crypto assets Ponzi scheme. The ED has also issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case related to the duping of investors through the use of crypto currency. While no prima facie case has been made out against Shilpa and Raj, their lawyer confirmed that they would cooperate with the authorities.