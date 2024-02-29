Outlook’s Verdict

‘American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders’ is a neat docu-series that takes you into the life of Danny Casolaro and the story that he was about to break. But the series has numerous flaws which make you lose track of what you are watching. When the series introduced Michael Riconosciuto, it made you question the story's veracity. It makes you believe that there is more than what meets the eye but you cannot help but be skeptical. Understandably, the documentary unravels an important story but the four episodes do not do justice to it because there’s just a lot to process. It was only in the last episode that I could finally keep up with the show. I watched the three episodes without understanding a single thing because a lot was going on in a single episode. The issue is important, but the docu-series sheds little light. I am going with 1.5 stars.