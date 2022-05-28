Saturday, May 28, 2022
Amazon Studios To Buy Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' Rights

Reports suggest that Amazon Studio is in active discussion to buy the rights of filmmaker-actor Emerald Fennell's new project 'Saltburn'.

Emerald Fennell Instagram/ @emerald_fennell1

Updated: 28 May 2022 3:21 pm

Amazon Studios is reportedly in negotiations to buy the rights of British actor-filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s upcoming feature film, ‘Saltburn’. 

The studio is in active discussions with the production house, MRC, for the movie, which will commence the filming later this year in the UK, according to Deadline. Fennell won the Academy Award for her directorial debut ‘Promising Young Woman’ in the best original screenplay category. She will write and direct the new movie which will star actor Rosamund Pike. 

The details about the project are still awaited but the rough idea is that it will explore a ‘story of obsession’. Actor Barry Keoghan from ‘Eternals’ and Jacob Elordi from ‘Euphoria’ will also be seen in the movie. ‘Saltburn’ will be produced by Fennell and LuckyChap Entertainment’s Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie. 

On the acting front, Fennell joined the cast of Warner Bros’ ‘Barbie’ which is filming in the UK. She was previously seen in ‘The Danish Girl’ and ‘Anna Karenina’ and also in the Netflix series ‘The Crown’. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

