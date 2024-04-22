‘All India Rank’ On Netflix Movie Review: Varun Grover Gives You A Warm Nostalgic Hug

Every Indian student would be aware of what an All India Rank or AIR is. For the unversed, All India Rank is the rank that a student gets after giving competitive exams for getting admission into IITs or NITs. The better the rank, the better your chances of getting into one of these premiere colleges in the country. While in the past two decades, numerous other professions and streams of education have mushroomed, but in the 1990s, this used to be one of the only things that students and parents used to talk about. While students were compelled to study hard in order to get a great All India Rank, parents would put in their life savings in order to get their ward the best coaching available so that they could crack the exams and come out with flying colours. ‘All India Rank’ takes you back to that time period. The had its world premiere on February 5, 2023 at the 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam, as the closing film. However, it took over a year for it to be released in theatres and then subsequently after another month or so, now it’s finally streaming globally. Here’s all you need to know about the film.