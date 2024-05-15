Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Name Added To Blockout 2024 List Post Met Gala For Silence On Gaza Crisis

Alia Bhatt has been accused of being ‘complicit’ in maintaining silence on the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

Alia Bhatt Photo: Instagram
Actress Alia Bhatt recently grabbed the headlines for her breathtaking look in a Sabyasachi-designed saree at the Met Gala 2024. Post that she attended Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London on May 13. Amidst her back-to-back appearances at these international events, she has now faced criticism for not speaking up on the situation in Gaza. The actress' name has been added to the 'Blockout 2024 list'.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress has been accused of being ‘complicit’ in maintaining silence on the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

For the unversed, social media users have been calling out celebs who are staying mum on Israel's attacks on Gaza. The Met Gala fueled a backlash against the celebs who have remained silent on the current situation in Gaza. This 'Blockout 2024' movement aims to encourage celebrities to use their respective social media platforms and appeal for ceasefire and peace.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, other celebs who are included in the list are Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashian, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Zac Efron, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, among others.

But there are many Hollywood actors who have broken their silence on the conflict in Israel and Gaza. Dwayne Johnson, Natalie Portman, Madonna, Jerry Seinfeld, Gal Gadot, Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber, Barbara Streis and Selma Blair are included in the list. Also, celebs like Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish, and Mahershala Ali, wore red pins on the red carpet at this year Oscars, showing their support for ceasefire.

Coming back to Alia, on the work font, she will be next seen in 'Jigra'. The diva also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Bhatt will also star in a spy thriller backed by Yash Raj Films.

