Alia Bhatt's Name Added To Blockout 2024 List Post Met Gala For Silence On Gaza Crisis

Actress Alia Bhatt recently grabbed the headlines for her breathtaking look in a Sabyasachi-designed saree at the Met Gala 2024. Post that she attended Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London on May 13. Amidst her back-to-back appearances at these international events, she has now faced criticism for not speaking up on the situation in Gaza. The actress' name has been added to the 'Blockout 2024 list'.