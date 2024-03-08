Alia Bhatt's Inspiring Women's Day Mantra: 'Celebrate Yourself Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life'

However, it was not clear who made the heart for Alia, as her baby girl Raha is just two-years-old. Alia married actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and on November 6, same year, she gave birth to their daughter. Alia enjoys 83.4 million followers, and the fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Raha itni badi ho gyi kya jo yeh sab bana leti hai."