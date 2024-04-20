Ali Fazal Comforts Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan After She Says She’s Scared Of Being Alone

"The tangible, we can overcome. The fear is endless and as powerful as our imaginations. I forget that I'm loved by very capable people who will find me if I'm lost. Take care of me if I'm hurt. I forget that I'm a capable person. There's not much to do about that. Fear has that effect. What helps me is to find someone else (or a song, movie, anything) that either physically makes me feel safe or reminds me of the things I've forgotten, giving me hope and patience for this fear to pass. Ideally I do both," she added.