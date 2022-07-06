Akhil Akkineni's 'Agent' Release Postponed Again

'Agent', Akhil Akkineni's grandiose project, has been in the works for quite some time and has had numerous delays. The film has been postponed yet again, much to the chagrin of fans.



Production of the picture has been slow, and the 'Agent' team is currently considering a December 2022 release date.

The main causes of the delays are Akkineni's injuries and several schedule backlogs. It is also alleged that the film has undergone extensive script modifications as well as actor replacements.

This acclaimed pan-India project is being funded by AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema, and is directed by Surender Reddy. The producers are not skimping on action sequences and are spending a lot of money on them. After the underwhelming result of his previous film 'Most Eligible Bachelor', Akkineni has high hopes for this production and hence, is not ready for any compromises.



Malayalam Superstar Mammootty is playing a vital role in the cop story with an international crime in the backdrop.

[With Inputs From IANS]