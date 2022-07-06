Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Akhil Akkineni's 'Agent' Release Postponed Again

Actor Akhil Akkineni's film 'Agent' was supposed to be released on August 12 this year, but the makers are now considering a December 2022 release date.

Akhil Akkineni
Akhil Akkineni Instagram/@akhilakkineni

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 7:24 pm

'Agent', Akhil Akkineni's grandiose project, has been in the works for quite some time and has had numerous delays. The film has been postponed yet again, much to the chagrin of fans.

Production of the picture has been slow, and the 'Agent' team is currently considering a December 2022 release date.

The main causes of the delays are Akkineni's injuries and several schedule backlogs. It is also alleged that the film has undergone extensive script modifications as well as actor replacements.

Related stories

Vignesh Shivan Releases First Look Of 'Casino'

Malayalam Actor Mammootty Joins Akhil Akkineni's Project 'Agent'

This acclaimed pan-India project is being funded by AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema, and is directed by Surender Reddy. The producers are not skimping on action sequences and are spending a lot of money on them. After the underwhelming result of his previous film 'Most Eligible Bachelor', Akkineni has high hopes for this production and hence, is not ready for any compromises.

Malayalam Superstar Mammootty is playing a vital role in the cop story with an international crime in the backdrop.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Akhil Akkineni Agent Movie Movie Release Date Movie Postponed Mammootty Akhil Akkineni
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points