Akhil Akkineni's Intense First Look From 'Agent' Released Along With Release Date

'Agent,' starring Akhil Akkineni, will be released on August 12, 2022. Sakshi Vaidya and Mammootty also play key parts in the film.

In the film, Akhil portrays a spy, and he turned to social media today to share a new poster and disclose the release date. This new poster has certainly piqued fans' interest since the actor looks intense in it. ''Brace yourselves. This one is going to be WILD! August 12th it is.''

Since the film is considered to contain patriotic themes, the producers decided that Independence Day would be a good time to release it. Furthermore, the film will get a four-day holiday weekend, which will extend its theatre run.

'Agent' will be Akhil’s first release in 2022. The first look poster of Mammootty from the film was released a few days ago by the filmmakers. The acclaimed actor will play an army officer in the film.

'Agent' is Akhil Akkineni's first collaboration with filmmaker Surender Reddy. The 27-year-old actor will be featured in an action-packed part in 'Agent', which will show a completely different side of him. The screenplay was written by noted Telugu writer Vakkantham Vamsi.

'Agent' is directed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. The soundtrack will be composed by Hip Hop Thamizha, while the camera will be operated by Ragul Herian Dharuman. The editor is Naveen Nooli, a National Award winner, and the art director is Avinash Kolla.