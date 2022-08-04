Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ajith Completes 30 Years In Films: Vignesh Shivan, Adhik Ravichandran Wish Thala On This Achievement

Renowned names from the world of Tamil cinema such as Vigensh Shivan and Adhik Ravichandran, who are big fans of superstar Ajith's work, wished him on completing three decades in the film industry.

undefined
Actor Ajith Kumar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 11:08 am

Renowned names from the world of Tamil cinema such as Vignesh Shivan and Adhik Ravichandran, who are big fans of superstar Ajith's work, wished him on completing three decades in the film industry.

Director Vignesh Shivan, who was among those who wished Ajith Kumar, took to Instagram to post his thoughts on the landmark Ajith has crossed.

"Thirty years of sheer excellence! Thirty years of #ThanNambikkai (self-confidence). Self-confidence, passion, compassion, humility, humbleness, perseverance, hard work and dedication have made this man rule the hearts of people for 30 years now!

"To more years of sheer joy of just watchin you, we pray and wish! Thank you dear Ajith sir."


Director Adhik Ravichandran too wished Ajith on the occasion.

"My Ajith sir, my big inspiration," Adhik tweeted and posted a picture of Ajith and said, "#3DecadesOfAJITHSM, one of my favourite pictures of sir. Still remember how many small, small stickers of sir I used to have on my door. Love you sir!"

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Rumours Of Ajith, Vijay Working Together In A Film Not True: Sources

After 'Valimai', Ajith Kumar Starts Shooting For H Vinoth And Boney Kapoor’s Film

Vijay, Ajith's Fans' Clash Again, Leads To 'RIP Joseph Vijay' Trending On Twitter

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vignesh Shivan Adhik Ravichandran Ajith 30 Years Kollywood Tamil Cinema Thala Ajith Celebrity Wishes
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?