Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rumours Of Ajith, Vijay Working Together In A Film Not True: Sources

It was earlier reported that director Venkat Prabhu was to direct a film in which both Tamil stars, Ajith and Vijay, would be working together. However, sources claim that these rumours are not true.

Rumours Of Ajith, Vijay Working Together In A Film Not True: Sources
Ajith, Vijay Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 5:22 pm

If sources in the Tamil film industry are to be believed, there is no truth to rumours doing the rounds that actors Ajith and Vijay will be working together in a film shortly.

Late on Monday (June 20), a section of the media reported that director Venkat Prabhu was to direct a film in which both stars, Ajith and Vijay, would be working together. The media reports attributed this statement to music director and singer, Gangai Amaren, who also happens to be Prabhu's dad.

The reports claimed that an official announcement about the project would be made shortly. However, sources in the know claim that no such project is on the cards.

Meanwhile, actor Ajith, who is on a vacation, is having a whale of a time, riding one of his favourite fancy bikes across Europe. Pictures of the actor in Belgium's Bruges Market Square have gone viral on social media.

Sources say that the actor will return to India to resume shooting of director H Vinoth's film tentatively titled '#AK61' in the first week of July. He will complete shooting for the film and then return to Europe for another riding expedition.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Ajith Vijay Tamil Film Industry Tamil Cinema Sources Venkat Prabhu Director Ajith Kumar Vijay
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Agnipath Applicants Expected To Give Undertaking They Didn't Participate In Protests, Arson

Agnipath Applicants Expected To Give Undertaking They Didn't Participate In Protests, Arson