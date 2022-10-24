Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Ajay Singh Chaudhary: This Time We Are Pandemic Free, So This Diwali Celebration Is All The More Important

‘Swarn Ghar’ actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary shares his Diwali plans. He openly tells that life is all about loving your family.

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 4:43 pm

Ajay Singh Chaudhary, currently seen in ‘Swarn Ghar’ is all set for Diwali with his Parents. He says, "After years I am in Gaziabad to celebrate Diwali with parents. My wife Jyoti and daughter are in Mumbai. I will miss them. I have to resume my show's shoot so couldn’t go to Mumbai. Life is all about loving your family. This time we are pandemic free, so this year’s celebration is all the more important. The pandemic bought a lot of issues in everyone’s homes but this time I want to pray a lot of happiness and wellness to everyone".

Talking about childhood memories he says, "My father was in army, so we used to live in army quarters. We all used to celebrate together. In army we get to celebrate with people from all over India. So, it was a multi-cultural Diwali festival. We used to visit everyone’s place with sweets and gifts. It used to be a different kind of experience which I miss and will cherish for a lifetime"

On being asked if all diets go for a toss on Diwali he says, "Definitely, but throughout the year during festivals like Diwali, Holi you can’t stop yourself from eating those delicious sweets. And I love sweets a lot. But the other way round exercise and health is very important. I eat everything and just reduce the portion. One must enjoy good food and sweets."

