Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur Opens Up On Marriage Amid Relationship Rumours With Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan’ fueled the rumours that there’s something brewing between Aditya and her. 

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 3:32 pm

Chunky Panday's daughter and actress Ananya Panday recently made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 7. On the show, Ananya talked about her love life and revealed her newest crush when she said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." To which, Karan added that there’s something brewing between her and Aditya. Hearing this Ananya went speechless. 

Now amidst the relationship rumours, Aditya has opened up on his views on marriage and told ETimes, “I absolutely believe in marriage. If it happens, it happens. It’s not something I am trying to manifest. I take each day as it comes so if marriage is to happen, it will happen. I have no concrete plans as of now and that’s for sure.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @adityaroykapur

He further talked about things that give him peace. “Spending time with family, playing my guitar, playing a sport and travelling — these are things that give me peace. These are the things that you can get lost into. Like when you travel, you always come back all refreshed, with a different perspective on life. So that feels immensely peaceful,” he added.

Related stories

Aditya Roy Kapur: It Can Be Draining If You Do Same Films Again

Aditya Roy Kapur: Important To Make Peace With Unpredictable Nature Of Film Industry

Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Om: The Battle Within's' Teaser Out

Work wise, the actor was last seen in ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The film, which released on July 1, proved to be a disappointment at the box office. 

On the other hand, Ananya is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Liger’ which also stars Vijay Deverakonda, and is slated to release in theatres on August 25. She will be seen in Excel Entertainment's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood News Bollywood Actress Bollywood Couples Ananya Panday Ananya Panday Liger Aditya Roy Kapur Aditya Roy Kapur Films Aditya Roy Kapur Ananya Panday New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?