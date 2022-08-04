Aditya Roy Kapur Opens Up On Marriage Amid Relationship Rumours With Ananya Panday

Chunky Panday's daughter and actress Ananya Panday recently made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 7. On the show, Ananya talked about her love life and revealed her newest crush when she said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." To which, Karan added that there’s something brewing between her and Aditya. Hearing this Ananya went speechless.

Now amidst the relationship rumours, Aditya has opened up on his views on marriage and told ETimes, “I absolutely believe in marriage. If it happens, it happens. It’s not something I am trying to manifest. I take each day as it comes so if marriage is to happen, it will happen. I have no concrete plans as of now and that’s for sure.”

He further talked about things that give him peace. “Spending time with family, playing my guitar, playing a sport and travelling — these are things that give me peace. These are the things that you can get lost into. Like when you travel, you always come back all refreshed, with a different perspective on life. So that feels immensely peaceful,” he added.

Work wise, the actor was last seen in ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The film, which released on July 1, proved to be a disappointment at the box office.

On the other hand, Ananya is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Liger’ which also stars Vijay Deverakonda, and is slated to release in theatres on August 25. She will be seen in Excel Entertainment's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.