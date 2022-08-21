Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Actress Kaniha Teaches Herself To Play Ukelele

Actress Kaniha, who believes in living life on her own terms, has now put out a video of hers learning to play the musical instrument ukulele all by herself.

Kaniha
Kaniha @kaniha_official

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 6:59 pm

Actress Kaniha, who believes in living life on her own terms, has now put out a video of hers learning to play the musical instrument ukulele all by herself.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who has been a part of some critically acclaimed hits in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, posted a video of her playing a simple tune on the instrument.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kaniha (@kaniha_official)


She also wrote: "Why should everything be perfect? Why should I showcase everything perfect?"

"Here's me being goofy and teaching myself from YouTube tutorials and taking baby steps with my new found love 'Uke'."

"When I got the weekend free...Why waste it? Learning something new. Feel good factor!"

"This might seem super elementary for music professionals (please excuse moi) but what if this motivates and pushes someone like me to learn something new?!"

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kaniha Actor/Actress Instagram Tamil Cinema Malayalam Movie Indian Film Industry South Indian Film Industry
