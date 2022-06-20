Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Actor Arjun Sarja To Direct Vishwak Sen's Next Film

Actor Arjun Sarja is going to take on the role of director after a four-year hiatus. He is directing a straight Telugu film for the first time in his life.

Actor Arjun Sarja To Direct Vishwak Sen's Next Film
Arjun Sarja and Vishwak Sen Wikipedia, IMDB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 10:12 am

Arjun Sarja, the yesteryear actor, who was last seen in Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi', is going to take on the role of director after a four-year hiatus. He is directing a straight Telugu film for the first time in his life, which will have young actor Vishwak Sen.

Sen, who has earned a decent following through his movies in recent times, had appeared in a titular role in his recent outing 'Ashoka Vanamulo Arjuna Kalyanam'. Now, the actor is to be directed by Arjun Sarja. This upcoming movie marks Vishwak Sens's 11th movie, and it will also have Jagapathi Babu in one of the lead roles.

Aishwarya Arjun, Sarja's daughter, is to make her Telugu debut with this film. The makers have made an official announcement about it on the Internet. Sree Raam Films International, Sarja's home banner, will produce the film.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Arjun Sarja Actor Arjun Sarja Vishwak Sen Director Arjun Sarja Actor Vishwak Sen Telugu Film Telugu Film Industry Telugu Directorial Debut Aishwarya Arjun
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 