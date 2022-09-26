Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Abhishek Banerjee On 'Nazarandaaz' And 'Rana Naidu': It's Such An Exciting Time

It is an exciting time for actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has a flood of back-to-back releases such as 'Bhediya', 'Nazarandaaz', 'Dream Girl 2' and 'Rana Naidu'.

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 4:53 pm

The trailer of Abhishek's upcoming film 'Nazarandaaz' has recently been released and has started to take over the hearts of the audience.

He said: "I'm thrilled to see the response pouring in for the trailer of 'Nazarandaaz'... I'm super kicked about it, and the story is such that audiences from all quarters and genres will connect to it instantly."



"It's such an exciting time, as the projects I have been working on are finally announced. Recently, the teaser of 'Rana Naidu' too was announced... which again is a different character from what I have done before, and then of course 'Bhediya' will drop soon. Loving this phase and couldn't be more grateful," he added.

'Rana Naidu', which stars Rana Daggubati in the lead, tells the story a man named Rana Naidu, who is the go-to person for everyone in the film industry when they have a problem.



'Nazarandaaz', is a comedy drama film directed by Vikrant Deshmukh. It is slated to release on October 7. The film also stars Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bhediya' is comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the third installment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe, scheduled to release in November.

