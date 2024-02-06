Aarti Singh Pranks Co-Star Mohit Sonkar: It Has Become A Ritual

Aarti portrays the character of Chandra, while Mohit is essaying the role of Shivansh.

Talking about her co-star, Aarti said, "We have a fantastic time shooting for 'Shravani.' It's not just about delivering powerful performances, but also about creating a warm and enjoyable work environment.”

"Pulling Mohit's legs has become a ritual, and it's all in good spirits. I have learned this skill from my brother Krushna Abhishek because he often teases me at home. So, I decided to pull a prank on my co-stars on the set and create a light-hearted environment," shared the 'Uttaran' fame actress.