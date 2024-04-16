Aamir Khan Squashes Fake Political Ad; Says He Has Never Endorsed Any Political Party Throughout His 35-Year Career

It’s the time of national elections and every other day you can see some or the other promotional activity happening for different political parties. Many times, people on social media end up using their favourite celebs photos along with the promotions for their beloved party, and unfortunately, without verifying whether that celeb has said that statement or not, many other fans and followers end up reposting those promotional ads. The same recently happened to Aamir Khan. A post about him taking sides with a certain political party has been doing the rounds of social media and WhatsApp groups. However, Aamir Khan has now released a statement refuting his association with any political party, and declaring the ad as fake.