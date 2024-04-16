Aamir Khan Squashes Fake Political Ad; Says He Has Never Endorsed Any Political Party Throughout His 35-Year Career

It’s the time of national elections and every other day you can see some or the other promotional activity happening for different political parties. Many times, people on social media end up using their favourite celebs photos along with the promotions for their beloved party, and unfortunately, without verifying whether that celeb has said that statement or not, many other fans and followers end up reposting those promotional ads. The same recently happened to Aamir Khan. A post about him taking sides with a certain political party has been doing the rounds of social media and WhatsApp groups. However, Aamir Khan has now released a statement refuting his association with any political party, and declaring the ad as fake.
The official spokesperson of Aamir Khan stated as per the release sent by his team, “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.”
The statement went on to also share a social message for all fans urging them to take part in the national elections. “Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process,” concluded the statement from Aamir Khan’s team.
On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy with his next film, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, which promises to be a sequel in spirit to ‘Taare Zameen Par’.