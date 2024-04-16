Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan Squashes Fake Political Ad; Says He Has Never Endorsed Any Political Party Throughout His 35-Year Career

Aamir Khan releases official statement opening up about the political ads that’re going viral on social media having his photo or video in them. He slams them and calls them fake and reveals that he hasn’t endorsed any political party in his entire career.

Advertisement

X
Aamir Khan Photo: X
info_icon

It’s the time of national elections and every other day you can see some or the other promotional activity happening for different political parties. Many times, people on social media end up using their favourite celebs photos along with the promotions for their beloved party, and unfortunately, without verifying whether that celeb has said that statement or not, many other fans and followers end up reposting those promotional ads. The same recently happened to Aamir Khan. A post about him taking sides with a certain political party has been doing the rounds of social media and WhatsApp groups. However, Aamir Khan has now released a statement refuting his association with any political party, and declaring the ad as fake.

Advertisement

The official spokesperson of Aamir Khan stated as per the release sent by his team, “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.”

Advertisement

Aamir%20Khan%20Fake%20News
Aamir Khan Fake News Photo: WhatsApp
info_icon

The statement went on to also share a social message for all fans urging them to take part in the national elections. “Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process,” concluded the statement from Aamir Khan’s team.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy with his next film, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, which promises to be a sequel in spirit to ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World LIVE: Barcelona Vs PSG In Champions League QFs; KKR Host RR In IPL
  2. KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  3. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: Crime Branch Arrests Both Shooters, To Be Presented In Court Today
  5. A Voter’s Right To Know: Is It Absolute?
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Puja In Sea But No Word On Unemployment,' Says Rahul In Swipe At PM Modi
  7. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  8. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule