Aamir Khan Reveals The Reason Behind Rejecting Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades

After the 2002 blockbuster Laagan, director Ashutosh Gowariker wanted to collaborate with Aamir Khan for his next project. So, he approached Aamir for Swades, but the actor rejected it. Here's why.
Aamir Khan on rejecting Swades
In an interview with Zoom, Aamir revealed the reason behind turning down Swades. "I found it very boring," said the superstar and he told this to Ashutosh when he narrated the story to him.
"I’ll tell you Ashu narrated the story to me when we were making Lagaan. It was titled Kaveri Amma then. That’s what he told me," added Aamir.
For the unversed, Kaveri Amma (played by late Kishori Ballal), was the name of Mohan Bhargava’s (played by Shah Rukh Khan) foster mother in Swades.
"I had liked the story very much. I said we’d make that one after Lagaan. After Lagaan released, we made Ashu sit with a writer. AKP (Aamir Khan Productions) was producing it,” Aamir recalled.
When the story was ready, Gowariker narrated it to Aamir, and it was a three hour-long narration. "When he asked me how I liked it, I said I want to tell you my first reaction first. I said, ‘I got bored. It’s very important for you to hear this reaction. What you’re trying to say is very correct, noble, and important, but if you say it in such a boring manner… I got bored, I don’t know about everyone else'," said the Laal Singh Chaddha actor.
Aamir Khan also revealed that he haven't watched the film yet and added, "Maybe he’d have corrected it and people would’ve liked it then. I did note that people loved Shah Rukh’s work in it."
Swades, released in 2004, was not a box office success at that time, but it was critically acclaimed. Shah Rukh Khan received rave reviews for his performance and audiences praised the plot, narration and the music.
It won two National Film Awards: Best Playback Singer (Male) and Best Cinematography.