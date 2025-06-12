Aamir Khan Reveals The Reason Behind Rejecting Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades

When the story was ready, Gowariker narrated it to Aamir, and it was a three hour-long narration. "When he asked me how I liked it, I said I want to tell you my first reaction first. I said, ‘I got bored. It’s very important for you to hear this reaction. What you’re trying to say is very correct, noble, and important, but if you say it in such a boring manner… I got bored, I don’t know about everyone else'," said the Laal Singh Chaddha actor.