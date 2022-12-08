Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Aamir Khan On Taking A Sabbatical From Acting: Spending Time With Family, Will Come Back After 1 Year

Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan On Taking A Sabbatical From Acting: Spending Time With Family, Will Come Back After 1 Year

Aamir Khan is all set to appear in a cameo in ‘Salaam Venky’, which has been directed by Revathi and stars Kajol.

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan indiatv

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 4:42 pm

On Wednesday, Aamir Khan attended the screening of upcoming film ‘Salaam Venky’, and he will be seen in a cameo in the Revathi directorial, which stars Kajol in the lead. 

During the event, Aamir reiterated that he won’t be seen on camera for the next one year, after earlier announcing that he was taking a sabbatical from films.

Speaking at the red carpet of the screening, Aamir said, “I am not doing anything. For the last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal raha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal raha hai, so I will come back to acting after a year. You can see me in this small role.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The 57-year-old, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, also showered praises on Kajol and Vishal (Jethwa) for the film. Sharing his excitement to be part of it, Aamir said, “Every artist has done such a good job Kajol and Vishal. Each and every actor has done so well. I am very happy and proud to be part of this film.I am glad Revathy gave me that opportunity.”

For the unversed, ‘Salaam Venky’ reunites Kajol with actor Kamal Sadanah on screen after 30 years. 

Coming to Aamir, in an earlier public appearance, he announced that he would take a sabbatical after the failure of his film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor,” he had said.

Related stories

Kajol Reveals The Reason Why Shah Rukh Khan Once Told Her To Not Visit Him On His Birthday

Kajol's Captioning 'Skills' Made Daughter Nysa Devgn Stop Handling Her Insta Account

Kajol Feels Nobody Could Have Played Venky Better Than Vishal Jethwa In 'Salaam Venky'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aamir Khan Kajol Laal Singh Chaddha Revathy Salaam Venky
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'