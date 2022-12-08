Aamir Khan On Taking A Sabbatical From Acting: Spending Time With Family, Will Come Back After 1 Year

On Wednesday, Aamir Khan attended the screening of upcoming film ‘Salaam Venky’, and he will be seen in a cameo in the Revathi directorial, which stars Kajol in the lead.

During the event, Aamir reiterated that he won’t be seen on camera for the next one year, after earlier announcing that he was taking a sabbatical from films.

Speaking at the red carpet of the screening, Aamir said, “I am not doing anything. For the last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal raha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal raha hai, so I will come back to acting after a year. You can see me in this small role.”

The 57-year-old, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, also showered praises on Kajol and Vishal (Jethwa) for the film. Sharing his excitement to be part of it, Aamir said, “Every artist has done such a good job Kajol and Vishal. Each and every actor has done so well. I am very happy and proud to be part of this film.I am glad Revathy gave me that opportunity.”

For the unversed, ‘Salaam Venky’ reunites Kajol with actor Kamal Sadanah on screen after 30 years.

Coming to Aamir, in an earlier public appearance, he announced that he would take a sabbatical after the failure of his film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor,” he had said.