Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Aamir Khan Lends Financial Aid To Flood-Hit Assam, CM Expresses Gratitude

As many as 2.33 lakh people have taken shelter in 637 relief camps of Assam, which has been battling floods and landslides for the past two weeks.

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 8:31 pm

As Assam witnesses one of the deadliest floods in its history, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', recently extended help towards the CM Relief Fund for Assam.

Currently, over 21 lakh people continue to remain in distress under the impact of the deluge. Taking to his social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma shared a gratitude note dedicated to Khan.

He wrote, "Eminent Bollywood actor Aamir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity".

In the wake of ravaging surges, several Indian philanthropists are coming ahead to lend help. With their homes and fields submerged, several families in Assam have no option but to inadvertently risk conflict with wildlife in an elephant corridor in Nellie's Khulahat Forest.

[With Inputs From IANS]

