‘Aadujeevitham’: 5 Compelling Reasons Why You Must Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘The Goat Life’

You’ve seen him perform and dance, but you’ve probably never seen him in this avatar before. To perform the role, Prithviraj Sukumaran had to grow and lose weight to depict Najeeb Muhammad’s physical metamorphosis onscreen. He acquired 98 kilos while portraying the role in the film’s opening moments with a potbelly and had to drop weight to 67 kilograms by the end of the film, almost fainting on location. His performance will stay in your mind long after the credits roll.