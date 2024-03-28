A R Rahman has been making headlines lately. After his musical contribution to ‘Aadujeevitham’, the musician is on a roll. At the recent conference, the music maestro revealed that he has planned to create a Broadway-style theatre in Chennai. He also gave a glimpse of his plans for this project.
At the recent Times Now Summit 2024, A R Rahman talked about how he does not see himself working for films in the long run. He talked about how much he is in awe of Broadway and how he wants something of that scale in India. In a conversation with Navika Kumar at the conference, Rahman said, “I don't see myself only in the movie world strangely. Because when you travel, you realize how small you are. And in perspective to the composers and artists abroad, you are small and big at the same time. Big in some things and small in some things. And then you see and find out what is the void and how do you push yourself to fill that gap or evolve in certain things and probably give back in certain things.”
The musician, then, added, “My dream is actually to start an arts collective in Chennai, to build a place where we can do stuff like Broadway. So, along with a couple of friends we're planning to do that. And that's a huge undertaking because it’s terrifying to think about finance, company, and what if something goes wrong.”
He revealed that he is currently writing a musical for a London-based director. He continued, “Yes, Broad in Chennai. I'm currently writing a musical for a director in London but can't reveal much info on it as it is set for 6 months later.”
A R Rahman recently unveiled the first song from his upcoming project, ‘Maidaan.’ The movie will star Ajay Devgn in the lead role.