At the recent Times Now Summit 2024, A R Rahman talked about how he does not see himself working for films in the long run. He talked about how much he is in awe of Broadway and how he wants something of that scale in India. In a conversation with Navika Kumar at the conference, Rahman said, “I don't see myself only in the movie world strangely. Because when you travel, you realize how small you are. And in perspective to the composers and artists abroad, you are small and big at the same time. Big in some things and small in some things. And then you see and find out what is the void and how do you push yourself to fill that gap or evolve in certain things and probably give back in certain things.”